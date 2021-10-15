A unique format for Sudbrook Moor's Steve Squires’ Senior Captain's Day saw this year’s Des Godfrey Trophy going to a very worthy and enthusiastic winner in Robin Dungworth.

Returning a superb scorecard that affirmed his form in this special event on the autumn calendar, Robin played under his handicap index in the opening nine hole medal, and again over the back nine stableford.

When the results were out and the trophy presented, with the benefit of hindsight, Robin was able to put much of his great scoring down to the accuracy of his wood and iron tee shots.

Robin Dungworth shows off the latest edition to his silverware. (52129925)

Congratulations are due to Robin for his second trophy win in the past three months.

Runners-up were Tony Davies and Frank Brumpton, representing the two handicap categories.

Captain Steve welcomed a large entry and had set up numerous on-course challenges.

Accuracy prizes on the par threes resulted in prizes for Phil Keogh on the third, Simon Gray had a double share of prizes on the sixth and 12th, Frank Brumpton on the seventh and Phil Hall made good on the 16th.

Nearest the line prizes went to both Mick Massingham and Tony Davies. Nigel Corby’s putter was hottest over the putting challenge, against strong competition.

Roy Nelson and Ted Johnson were recognised for best front nine medal performances, as were Tim Newbery and Bryan Heydinger on their back nine stableford.

An impressive sum of £443 was raised for Steve’s chosen charity, the British Heart Foundation, which will receive its second donation during Steve’s captaincy thanks to the immense generosity within the membership of Sudbrook Moor. The nine hole putting challenge and bumper raffle, many monetary donations and the entry fees all boosted the end of day total.