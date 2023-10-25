Sudbrook Moor finished in fourth place in the Rita Hurst Salver which is the Lincolnshire Championship for nine-hole golf clubs.

The event is now in its 23rd year and two teams of four are invited from each club to make up the field.

The "Sudbrook 8" had earned their selection following their 2023 home club trophy win or as lead name in an Order of Merit.

Dave Sharples, Andy Dunderdale, Gerry Dunphy, Andrew Dolby, Martin Corby, Dan Reidy, captain Martin Greene, vice-captain David Lee.

They enjoyed a wonderful day out at Kirton Holme Golf Club near Boston.

The championship was attended by Paul Morrison, Lincolnshire county president, Jim Lammin, county secretary and Chris Lloyd, county treasurer.

Tony Hills, the county competition secretary, officiated at both the reception and results desk and ran a hugely successful event.

Kirton Holme retained the title and trophy from runners-up, Sutton Bridge.

Sudbrook Moor's 'Team A' of Martin Greene, David Lee, Dan Reidy and Andrew Dolby finished in fourth place.