Ropsley are triumphant in Grantham Sunday League Premier Division Cup Final

By John Burgess
Published: 16:49, 31 March 2022
 | Updated: 16:51, 31 March 2022

The Arion Grantham and District Sunday Football League Premier Division Cup Final was contested on Sunday.

Fought out between Recruiting Sergeant and Ropsley, the former took the decision by the odd goal in three.

Sunday results: Premier Division Cup Final – Recruiting Sergeant 1 Ropsley 2; Freya Birch Shield – Colsterworth S&SC 2 Sleaford United 3, Gimbles 2 Three Gables 5; League Shield – Stocken 0 Nobody Inn Athletic 4; Division One – Pointon Sunday 0 Nobody Inn Athletic Reserves 3.

Grantham and District Sunday Football League Premier Division Cup Final winners Ropsley. Photo: Toby Roberts (55765639)
Runners-up Recruiting Sergeant (55765642)
Fixtures: Premier Division – Stocken v Nobody Inn Athletic, Beehive v Ropsley, Sleaford United v Recruiting Sergeant; Division One – Gimbles v Colsterworth S&SC, Three Gables v Pointon Sunday.

