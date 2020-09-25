Ropsley FC, a club that have competed in Grantham Sunday League for over 15 years, celebrated two trophies over the weekend.

The side played on both Friday night and Sunday afternoon in two cup finals, both of which were held at Harrowby United’s ground.

Under the lights on Friday, September 18, Ropsley ran out 3-0 winners over Nobody Inn FC to lift the Benny O’Meara KO Cup.

Ropsley faced Nobody Inn under the lights (42405333)

Ropsley’s goalscorers were Tom Fig, Korban Read and Baris Topalogu.

The side then turned their attentions to Sunday’s Arion Premier Division Cup Final, facing a young and vibrant Ancaster Athletic Rams.

A bright start from the Rams gave Ropsley trouble holding on to the ball with no real chances from either side. Brandon Lee broke the deadlock with a stunning 20 yard placed effort leaving the Rams keeper stunned.

Ropsley overcame Ancaster Athletic Rams (42405348)

Ropsley began to find their grove played some quality football on the deck; Brandon Lee hit a brace with around 10 minutes to spare in the half.

A mix up in the Rams backline allowed Baris Topaloglu to steal the ball and make it three for Ropsley just before the break.

The second half started well for both sides, playing some eye-catching football, the young Rams side worked the ball well but just lacked that clinical edge.

Ropsley manager Mikey Wilcox made some changes after some tired looking legs from their final win on Friday night. Young Korban Read stepped up again to hit a sublime finish that no keeper would have stopped.

Ropsley FC (42405339)

Ropsley again started to impose their dominance with midfield duo Sam Angeloni and Jack Lyon really establishing themselves in the middle of the park.

Huge smiles were seen from the Ropsley squad as Harry Angeloni hit a wonder strike from the right-wing to make it five.

This match concluded the 19/20 season with Ropsley completing the treble. Man of the match was awarded to Connor Singleton, as he dominated from the back and got into attacking positions throughout the game.