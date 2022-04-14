Two members of Grantham Running Club took a trip to the 'big smoke' to take part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon last Sunday.

Organised by the baby charity Tommy's, as the name suggests, it was all about the views of the city landmarks while runners got to explore the capital.

It is also the only half marathon to go through both the City of London and the City of Westminster.

Grantham Running Club's Suzanne Angeloni and Vicki Geeson. (55994584)

Starting at Pall Mall, the route took runners across the city, passing iconic landmarks including St Paul’s Cathedral, The Tower of London, Bank of England, Tower Bridge, The Shard and the London Eye. The finish line was on Downing Street.

The event had a party atmosphere with the route adorned with musical performances, DJs, dancers, charity cheer stations and so much more.

GRC members Suzanne Angeloni and Vicki Geeson ran for Tommy’s charity – raising more than £800.

It was a fantastic day with an incredible atmosphere, super well-organised with 17,177 finishers.

Although they were unable to record a personal best on the day, the pair crossed the finish line together at 2hr 49min 6sec and enjoyed a truly memorable race.