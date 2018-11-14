Table tennis young guns start league campaign

Cliffedale Chandlers National Cadet League teams started this season's campaign at Nottingham Sycamore last weekend.

The club had six teams in action across two divisions.

Chandlers A led the way with four wins from five with their only loss coming against West Bridgford (4-2), but they did win the bragging rights over the other Chandlers teams in the division, both 6-0 victories.

Cliffedale Chandlers cadet teams. (5374367)

Chandlers B took one win, three losses and a draw from the day, with their only win coming over Chandlers C (5-1). Chandlers C ended the day with a win and four losses, their win being against Sycamore 2nd, with two losses against their clubmates in the A and B teams.

In the other division, Chandlers D finished day one of the competition with a win and three losses, two of those coming against the Chandlers E and F teams.

Chandlers E, like the A team, took the bragging rights by defeating both D and F teams 6-0 and 4-2 respectively. Chandlers F finished the day with a win, draw and two losses, with the win coming against Chandlers D.

The club’s Cadet League teams give the chance for those young players who have not been playing very long a chance to experience competitive games, develop team spirit and have a lot of fun in doing so.

+ Cliffedale Chandlers hold four sessions a week at The Meres leisure centre and are open to all ages and abilities. If you are interested in trying a new sport or want more information about the club, then contact them via their Facebook page @Cliffedale Chandlers TTC or pop along to any of their sessions on Tuesdays and Fridays from 7pm, or Saturdays 12-2pm and 2-4pm.