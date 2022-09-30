Counties 2 Midlands East (North)

Kesteven 97

Sileby 15

Kesteven (59648865)

A more than convincing victory took Kesteven to the top of the table on Saturday.

Kesteven took to the field showing a number of changes but maintaining the same instinct and belief in their attacking game.

It did not take long to show its effect as Jack Palin, moving from wing to full back, found his way to the line, out-pacing the defence to score in the corner. This was followed by a try by Wood in the opposite corner, before Cowley reacted quickly as the ball bounced off a Sileby defender into his arms for a simple try.

Sileby got into the game and forced the home side to concede a five metre scrum. The visitors controlled the ball well and went over for a try.

Shortly after, Sileby got possession in their own half. The outside centre saw his chance and ran in from half way for a fine try to narrow the gap to 17-10.

This set-back saw the home side pick up their game and they were able to finish the half strongly, with Goodrich and Turner combining together to score a try apiece. Grinney converted both and Kesteven led 31-10 including a bonus point.

At the break, Kesteven introduced Dale Crompton for his debut, along with Mike Osborne and Rob Raddings.

The second half started with Sileby adding a third try but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Kesteven took total control for the final half hour. There was a procession towards the Sileby line, firstly by a spectacular run by Purvis. He supported a break by Palin to storm to the line for a try which brought the biggest cheer from the crowd. Raddings added the goal points to this and the next scored by the impressive Walker.

Wood scored the next try before Purvis added his second. Tumman ran free from the restart to score before Goodrich completed his hat trick with three more tries, making four in total.

The match finished with Ks in total control as Walker and newcomer Dale scored on his debut. Raddings Goodrich and Walker added conversions to complete a very impressive win.

This week Kesteven head to Mansfield full of confidence for a top-of-the-table clash.

Kesteven: Palin, Wood, Lowe, Goodrich, Tumman, Grinney, Walker, Pert, Hall, Purvis, Bailley, Knight, Cowley, Norsworthy, Turne. Reps: Crompton, Osborne, Raddings.