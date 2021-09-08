The new tackle shop at Ancaster's Woodland Waters opened back in April and has been a big hit.

Apart from being a convenient place to pop in for some bait and gear, right on the doorstep of such a popular fishery, Lakeside Angling Supplies is run by Danny West who is a very accomplished angler.

He can give great advice on the best tactics and baits to use, taking this a step further with any young anglers who require one-to-one tuition.

Danny West who runs Lakeside Angling Supplies at Woodland Waters. (50983158)

Danny has started coaching days on the small Carp Lake, which is right next to his shop, and these have been a huge success. Coaching, or guiding as it is often called, has become very popular in angling circles.

Although there is a fee involved, it is well worth the outlay because it is possible to achieve what might take several years on your own in just one session. Learning how to cast, feed and tackle up properly cuts out all the pain of having to find out the hard way. In a nutshell, it is a fast-track way into how to catch fish.

Many years ago, anglers learnt their trade through club fishing, where regular outings helped to educate youngsters and novices quickly, with expert advice always available. But angling clubs have declined over the years due to regular coach trips becoming too expensive to run. This has made the sport a lot more fragmented.

Another big problem has been the disappearance of many quality angling publications. Everybody is suddenly an expert on YouTube and the internet, but in reality a lot of what you get for free is lightweight and skims over the important stuff.

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster should know, he spent 40 years writing for weekly publication Angler’s Mail, but sadly the current pandemic put an end to that.

This has forced Dave to also take the internet route where he believes certain angling websites are making big efforts to provide quality information and features.

Dave said: "But nothing beats getting out on the bank to experience what fishing is all about."

Anyone interested in a coaching day can contact Danny West at www.lakesideanglingsupplies.co.uk or by calling 07542 800868.

+ You can see more of Dave Coster’s angling adventures on fishingmagic.com