Grantham Tae Kwon Do club will be offering brand new classes next month on Saturday mornings at The King’s School, Brook Street.

Fourth degree black belt, Leigh Bridge, will run the classes, assisted by seventh degree black belt, Jill Pearce and Daniel Pearce, sixth degree black belt.

As a team they bring a vast array of knowledge and experience to the classes with a total of nearly 90 years training between them.

From left: Daniel Pearce, Leigh Bridge, Jill Pearce. (48463375)

Parents are welcome to drop off their children, but are encouraged to stay and join in, as the club plans to attract families to all take part.

All previous club members who would like to take advantage of this opportunity to return, together with complete beginners, are invited to join.

A free taster session will kick off the classes on Saturday, July 4, at 10am and anyone interested will be invited to join in, but all spaces have to be pre-booked to comply with current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines.

Tae Kwon-Do is a military martial art and training sessions include self-defence techniques, gradual improved fitness, fun and valuable life skills.

Classes are also available on Wednesdays in Grantham and on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the other club venues in Newark, Sleaford and Lincoln.

Anyone interested in joining can contact the instructors on 07496012048 or email info@tkdclubs.com