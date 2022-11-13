Grantham again got nothing from a home game for the third time on the trot, also failing to register a goal in any of those matches, as they were beaten 1-0 by Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday.

From a position of looking at the play-offs with games in hand, those defeats leave the Gingerbreads looking over their shoulders at the relegation places.

Two penalty kicks defined the game as Ify Ofuezbu scored for the visitors with Ashton Hall seeing his saved for Grantham.

Action from Grantham's home defeat against Stocksbridge. Photo: Toby Roberts (60618892)

The Gingerbreads had fallen behind in the first half and were unable to level the game when their opportunity came in the second half.

Although Grantham put in a better performance than that on show last time out against Grimsby Borough, the same result was recorded.

Manager Matt Chatfield said: "We competed really well.

"Their goal, I don’t believe it should stand, but after that, you’d expect Ashton Hall to score with the penalty, it didn’t happen. Today, I believe we did everything we could, but just didn’t score."

Three changes to the starting line-up saw a more positive Gingerbreads side.

Early energy saw Grantham hold the ball better and generally look keener for the ball.

Action from Grantham's home defeat against Stocksbridge. Photo: Toby Roberts (60618896)

A deep cross after eight minutes from Sisa Tuntulwana had Stocksbridge goalkeeper Harrison Davison-Hale backpedalling to take the ball high under his crossbar.

The visitors had their own chance in the early stages as Ofuezbu played a wide ball for Ross Goodwin. He laid it off for Bailey Tye-Baker, but a good challenge from Jake Wright denied a shooting chance.

Tuntulwana gave the Gingerbreads more energy wide and the threat of a long throw.

After 17 minutes, he delivered from the side-line into the Stocksbridge penalty area but, after Jonathan Wafula headed his throw on, Davison-Hale was able to comfortably gather the ball at his near post.

Grantham contributed to their own demise on 21 minutes.

After confusion over a handball decision in the Stocksbridge half, Jake Wright was given a yellow card for dissent and Stocksbridge ware awarded a free kick just inside the Gingerbreads half.

Action from Grantham's home defeat against Stocksbridge. Photo: Toby Roberts (60618898)

The delivery into the penalty area saw a pull on a shirt and Mr Allen pointed to the spot. Ofuezbu confidently beat Dan Haystead from 12 yards out.

The Gingerbreads could have been two goals down just after the half hour point.

A poor back pass from Joe Stacey gave Tomas Poole a free run at Haystead. The Stocksbridge striker beat the Grantham goalkeeper with his shot but fired past the post.

Mitchell Tait came on at half-time and almost immediately made an impact, his 50th minute shot rifled past the Stocksbridge post.

Grantham soon put themselves in danger again, however, when a poor defensive header put Poole away again one on one with Haystead. This time, the Gingerbreads goalkeeper had to pull off a good save to keep his side in the game.

The rest of the game was dominated by Grantham who did everything except score.

Action from Grantham's home defeat against Stocksbridge. Photo: Toby Roberts (60618900)

A 55th minute corner was whipped across the Stocksbridge six-yard box, but no-one got a touch on it to turn it into the net.

Three minutes later, Tait's cross came to Seth Patrick, but his shot curled just wide of the visitors’ goal.

Bradley Munns delivered a good free kick into the danger zone on 65 minutes, but again, no-one got a touch on it as Davison-Hale gratefully clutched the ball.

In a rare respite for the visitors, Poole missed another chance on 67 minutes. A low cross found him unmarked, but he volleyed wide of the target.

Wafula’s 73rd minute cross caused chaos in the Stocksbridge defence with Davison-Hale eventually gathering Matt Tootle’s shot underneath his crossbar.

The visitors’ goalkeeper was to prove the decisive player 12 minutes from time.

Action from Grantham's home defeat against Stocksbridge. Photo: Toby Roberts (60618902)

Nathan Tyson gave Grantham an extra dimension up front and won a penalty on 78 minutes. Hall struck his spot-kick sweetly, but Davison-Hale made a superb save to keep the ball out of his net.

As Grantham pushed for the equaliser, Wafula had two chances to level scores in a minute. First, he headed a Tait cross wide, then it took a desperate challenge from Elliott Murray to deny him from 12 yards out.

In added time at the end of the game, Tootle almost grabbed a share of the points for Grantham. He fired one shot just wide, then a minute later brought a great save from Davison-Hale.

The Stocksbridge goalkeeper went full length to his left to turn away Tootle’s 35-yard drive and keep a clean sheet that leaves the Gingerbreads only one point clear of the relegation play-off places in the Northern Premier Division One East.