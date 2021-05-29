A 16-year-old cyclist with big ambitions is fund-raising so that he can attend an elite cycling academy.

Josh Hemmings, who lives in Grantham, has recently been accepted into Oaklands Wolves Cycling Academy, one of the country’s finest training centres for cycling.

This opportunity will allow Josh to train as a cyclist full-time, as if he were a professional athlete, while enabling him to complete his full-time education at the college attached to the academy. Josh has an offer to study BTEC Level 3 Sport and Exercise Science along with A-Level Psychology.

Josh has high hopes for a career in cycling. (47582909)

However, with the academy being based in St Albans, the Grantham-based racer will have to move south and live on campus, which will not come cheap.

This will cost Josh around £6,500 per year for the two years that he hopes to spend at the academy training as a cyclist, while studying at the attached college.

Josh, who currently attends Sir William Robertson Academy, said: “My decision to leave home at 16 years old to pursue this path is not one that is taken lightly as this is a massive sacrifice that my family and I are making

to follow my dream of becoming a professional cyclist.

Josh is sponsored by Caffe Velo Verde. (47582928)

“One of my biggest goals within my career is to diversify the sport of cycling by proving that the sport doesn’t need to be dominated by people of white ethnic background anymore.

“If you look at almost any bike race, you will notice a lack of diversity and as a mixed race English/Jamaican athlete, I am hoping to change the way the sport integrates different athletes and moving away to the Oaklands Cycling Academy is the best opportunity in the world to fulfil this.”

Josh, who is a member of Witham Wheelers Cycling Club, already has one sponsor, Caffe Velo Verde, who are currently supporting him, but the young athlete is looking for other companies who can help.

He competes regularly in both road, circuit and cyclocross racing. Josh has raced at Mallory Park, Darley Moor and, this weekend, he will compete in a nationals race at Loughborough University.

He added: “I am looking for any financial support for me to be able to move away and embrace the opportunity being offered to me by the Academy.

“If you are a company, I would be happy to advertise in return for financial help, so please let me know if that is the case. Any donation, no matter the amount, will be greatly appreciated.”

To donate or find out more, visit: https://gofund.me/af4fe529

Any interested sponsors can email yvettehemmings@hotmail.com.