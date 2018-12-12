Swim Club trio (5955567)

Four young swimmers from Grantham Swim Club were selected to attend talent camps this autumn.

Thirteen-year-old Iona Colbert was picked for the England development programme after winning a bronze medal at Swim England nationals in the summer.

Connie Phillips, Evie Turner and Callum Melville, all aged 12, were chosen for the East Midlands regional talent programme. All three won gold medals at this year's East Midlands championships.

Connie, Evie and Callum are pictured at the first regional camp held at Loughborough University.