Grantham Town eased their way through to First Qualifying Round of the FA Cup with an emphatic victory over Lincoln United at The Meres on Tuesday night.

After Saturday’s goalless draw, the replay between the two sides was a revelation – particularly if you were a Gingerbreads fan, and even more so if you were hat-trick hero Harry Wood.

In a good all-round team performance, Town were already 2-1 up when Wood bagged his first goal. And then he followed that one up with two more in the second half.

Fellow Gingerbreads Brad Munns and Damien McCrory congratulate hat trick hero Harry Wood on his opening goal. Photo: Toby Roberts (58850775)

Gingerbreads manager Matt Chatfield said: “He [Harry] has been working so hard behind the scenes and I’m delighted that people can start seeing all the hard work that he’s put into the training ground, and he’s putting into game practice.

“The hat trick is just the start of him. He’s got a really bright future and I hope he goes all the way.”

But it was Lincoln who were first on the scoresheet when their skipper Matt Cotton was allowed to run freely across the face of the penalty area and pick his spot, firing in past goalkeeper Dan Haystead.

However, the visitors’ lead was short lived with Grantham equalising three minutes later. Wood’s initial shot was saved by keeper Nykam Liburd-Hines but the ball found Matt Tootle who fired home with aplomb.

Town were unable to get the vital touch in a goalmouth scramble in the seventh minute, but a minute later they were in front when Ricky Miller got on the end of a Tootle cross and poked home from close range.

From then till half time it was pretty much all Grantham Town going forward, with United rarely being allowed to venture out of their own half.

As the first half came to a close, the Gingerbreads were unlucky not to extend their advantage with Jonathan Wafula missing a sitter and Wood having his effort blocked by Liburd-Hines.

Lincoln’s half-time team talk clearly worked as they came out looking a different side after the break, exerting some early pressure.

But it was Town who had the first chances. Tootle’s 52nd minute strike was an easy stop for Liburd-Hines whilst Miller’s shot on 53 minutes was deflected for a corner kick.

A quick United move in the 56th minute ended with Jarvis curling just over the target. Three minutes later, Cotton’s shot was deflected just over the bar for a corner.

However, the Gingerbreads were not done yet and went 4-1 up in the 62nd minute when Miller cut the ball back from the touchline to Wood who curled in over the grasping fingertips of Liburd-Hines.

Liburd-Hines twice came to Lincoln’s rescue to deny Miller and Wood but he was helpless to do anything to prevent hero Harry completing his hat-trick in the 70th minute. Unhindered, Tootle ran into acres of space to the right of the box and cut the ball back to Wood who slammed it into the back of the net.

The Gingerbreads were able to take their foot off the gas somewhat for the final 20 minutes, with manager Matt Chatfield making use of all three substitutes.

Chatfield was unsurprisingly very happy with the result. He said: “It’s just nice to have an emphatic win. Especially the first half was probably the best I’ve seen us play.

“We’ve been wanting to do that against teams during pre-season and not managed to do it. And obviously in an FA Cup game the first priority is to get through. Sometimes how it looks is irrelevant.”

Chatfield and his team now turn their attention to this weekend’s two games in three days. He said: “I know the assistant manager at Tadcaster well and I know what the team’s going to possess up there, they’ll not give you a minute on the pitch. And Monday is a bank holiday game which is special in itself, but playing Worksop will hopefully bring a few people down to watch the game.”