Grantham Running Club entered a bumper squad of runners for this year's English National Cross Country relays event.

A brilliant turn-out of 21 (22 with captain Sarah High in charge) runners tackled the course at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.

As cross-country events go, it had it all - mud, rain, cold wind and just enough incline along the course to make the runners' thighs burn and eyes weep.

Grantham Running Club’s English National Cross Country relay squad.

Grantham entered three teams of three ladies and three teams of four men, each of whom ran 3K and 5K respectively.

Understandably, given the calibre of the field - mostly comprising Loughborough students - and the testing conditions, no-one expected to be on the podium.

That wasn't the goal but the running was impressive and, what you can expect from GRC at cross country, is incredible team spirit and camaraderie.

Everyone agreed that it really is the taking part that counts with men's captain Sam Jepson full of praise for the efforts.

He said: "There were some very competent and strong performances in conditions that, honestly, don't come any tougher. We all acquitted ourselves and the club superbly."

Ladies A - 47.44mins: Andrea Ward, Harriet Morgan, Sylv Hull; Ladies B - 51.99mins: Holly Wragg, Emma Duncan, Zoe Wragg; Ladies C - 57.11mins: Emma Weighill, Sophie Fletcher, Paula Ebbins.

Men A - 121.21mins: Joaquim Jeronimo, Russel Whittaker, Peter Bonner, Sam Jepson; Men B - 134.40mins: Sam Dodwell, Robin Atter, Matthew Atter, Andrew Pask; Men C - 137.25mins: James McMullen, Jason Walker, Paul Davis, Peter Jennings.