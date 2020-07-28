Home   Sport   Article

Get fit by taking up golf

By John Burgess
-
Published: 10:35, 28 July 2020
 Updated: 10:51, 28 July 2020

Since May, many things have had to change, both in the world and specifically in golf, writes Sudbrook Moor Golf Club's Judith Hutton.

Other things may never change, such as the health benefits connected with participating in sport.

Golf has successfully emerged from the recent uncertain and difficult times and comes with a positive message both physically and mentally.

