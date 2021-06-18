As the club winner for Belton Park, Ellie Mae Horsted took part in the North Midlands Regional Final on June 9 with hopes of proceeding to the respective England Golf Women’s Medal Final.

Being a 13-year-old junior competing in a Ladies National competition may seem daunting to some, however, Ellie Mae’s reputation around the golf community has sparked great interest towards her future accomplishments.

A total of 61 golfers played 18 holes of stableford on the Brownlow course, hoping to earn their place in the Final at Woodhall Spa in August.

Emily Mae Horsted won the North Midlands Regional Final. (48268250)

Belton Park’s teen prodigy Ellie Mae came out on top with a highly impressive 37 stableford points, securing her place among the best golfers in England.

Everyone at Belton Park Golf Club looks forward to seeing Ellie grow as a player, and wish her all the best in the Medal Final.

Elsewhere, Belton Park’s C team were victorious at nearby Belton Woods, with a score of four to two. After captain Ian Caroll and Ken Kane’s loss in May to opposition captain Alan Leonard and Harry Mckeen, Ian and Ken at long last felt redemption winning 2 up against their adversaries.

The C team also welcomed new squad members Steve Barnes and Alex Chambers.

Belton Park Seniors recently travelled to Radcliffe-on-Trent for their away match. Unfortunately, the home fixture had to be cancelled due to the Covid lockdown.

This was the third away match of the season and Belton Park went into the match unbeaten. Unfortunately, this unbeaten record was ended, with the match ending in a win for Radcliffe by a narrow margin of 4½-3½. The Belton captain, Pete Long, also lost his unbeaten record, losing 1 down.

On Saturday, Belton Park Ladies played in the second round of the Tasker Trophy at Erewash Golf Club. After some hard-fought battles on a tough course Belton Park lost the day 5-2.

The Ladies Scratch team played Greetham Valley at home, also on Saturday. The team came up against strong opposition and after a hard fought match Belton Park lost 2-1. The Ladies have a return match against Greetham Valley on the June 20 at

Greetham.

On Monday, Belton Park Seniors travelled to Rutland Water Golf Club for their away match.

The top two matches were good wins for the Belton team 4&3, with the captain and vice-captain both victorious. After five results, Belton were happy to be winning 3½ to 1½. However, with two more losses and a win in the final match, Belton were the eventual winners by 4½ to 3½.

Mike Collins won a bottle of wine for nearest the pin on the 12th hole, and four of the Belton team scored a two, each winning a golf ball.