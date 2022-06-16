Lincolnshire Bombers under-19s travelled to Stourbridge for their first tournament of the year.

The Bombers' opposition was daunting with both hosts Black Country Vipers and Northants Knights having won the national U19 competition in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

The Bombers are no pushovers though and were 27-0 up at half time in their opener against the Vipers, all points coming from defensive touchdowns, with two from GB lineman Sam Gair, plus two interceptions returned for touchdowns from cornerback Ristian David.

Harry Sandvig makes an interception for Lincolnshire Bombers U19s. (57316731)

The Vipers rallied at half time, though, and scored 22 unanswered points, resulting in a nervy end to the game with the Bombers hanging on to win 27-22.

The next game pitted the Bombers' 10-man squad against the Knights' squad of 35 and the strength in depth showed, with the Knights gradually wearing down the Bombers.

The Bombers' offensive improved against the Knights and moved the ball consistently through running backs Tom Blackman and Harry Sandvig, but they were still unable to get the ball over the line.

The Bombers' defensive remained strong and the first half finished 14-0 to the Knights.

Unfortunately, a number of injuries midway through the second half meant the Bombers had to call the game early, resulting in a 27-0 Knights win.

Results: Black Country Vipers 22 Lincolnshire Bombers 27, Northants Knights 27 Lincolnshire Bombers 0, Black Country Vipers 6 Northants Knights 35.

Bombers head coach Alan Chambers said: "We were confident that our defence would put in a big performance as we have a core of experienced players and they’re all leaders.

"Offence always take longer to click but the coaches, myself included, need to do a better job in working out what does and doesn’t work quicker.

"I expect us to improve considerably for our home tournament plus we should have a couple of extra players available which will make a big difference. It will again be a tough test though against two very experienced and well-coached teams.

"We will, however, miss our defensive captain Ryan Turner who is working in the US over the summer coaching, among other things, American football!"

The Bombers U19s play host to the Knights and the Vipers on July 2 when both teams visit the Memorial Hall, North Hykeham. The first game kicks off at noon.

Lincolnshire Bombers U16s and U19s continue to recruit throughout the season. If you are interested in joining the team contact lincsbombersafc@gmail.com