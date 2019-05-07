Grantham Town under-19s were crowned SCL Development League winners after a convincing 3-0 home win last week.

They set up the opportunity with a 2-1 win at Kettering.

Grantham have been top of the table for the majority of the season and have only one defeat to their name, which was in the first game of the season.

Grantham Town U19 (9471605)

The young Gingerbreads won all but one more game during the season, which was a draw away to Education FC who were the nearest challengers to Grantham.

Grantham played a total of 14 games, winning 12, drawing one and losing one, scoring a total of 78 goals and conceding 17, with top goal scorer Rodrigo Silva scoring a total of 42 goals this season in all competitions.

Grantham Town Academy manager Louis Bland said: "These boys have been first class all season. From the first day of pre-season till the end, we’ve dominated every game we’ve played, and always been on the front foot which is very important to us as a group.

"These boys got to the first round Proper of the FA Youth cup which again is a fantastic achievement. Hopefully we see these boys progressing through the ranks and hopefully playing in the first team very soon."

+ Anyone interested in joining the Grantham Town Scholarship should email alex@granthamsportsacademy.co.uk for more information.