Junior Premier League Under-14

Kettering Town 0

Grantham Town 5

GTFC (3911404)

Grantham Town under-14s began 2023 with a well deserved victory away at Kettering Town.

Played on a rain softened and sticky pitch, Grantham were the team to find the best balance in a physical battle in the mud, playing assured football in the more advanced areas of the pitch.

However, it was Kettering who had the better of the opening exchanges and the first opportunity of the game. A shot from the edge of the box was hit straight at Grantham goalkeeper Harri Bexon, and a Kettering corner moments later dropped eight yards from goal but the resulting effort missing the target.

On 12 minutes, Grantham took the lead with their first meaningful attack. Great work on the left by Gethan Flint saw him draw the defender before playing in Rhys Stevens who calmly slotted under the keeper and into the net.

Stevens had an identical opportunity a couple of minutes later, but this time the keeper's out-stretched hand slowed the ball down before being cleared off the line.

Grantham, however, did not have to wait long to double their lead. Max Davies showed good speed down the right and his low ball into the box was superbly converted by Stevens for his second of the game.

The home side went very close to pulling a goal back with a powerful shot from 12 yards, but Bexon was equal to it, palming away with one hand for a corner kick.

Two shots from distance from Charlie Loureiro-Brooks and Aston Taylor failed to trouble the Kettering keeper, before Grantham did add a third goal before half time. Davies broke into the box but his run was initially checked, however, he regained his composure to side-foot into the corner.

Grantham were caught napping straight after the restart with another chance falling to the home striker, but his low effort was saved well by the feet of Bexon in the goal.

The visitors, however, were out of sight when they added a fourth through Campbell Searle’s powerful strike from 25 yards.

Then, with 15 minutes left, Taylor found Stevens in the left channel and his ball across the goal was put into his own net by a Kettering defender to make it 5-0.

Davies had a close range effort saved and Flint’s low drive was deflected just past the post, as Grantham looked to add to the scoring. But a satisfying three points were already wrapped up.