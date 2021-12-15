Junior Premier League

King's Lynn Elite U13 1

Grantham Town U13 13

Action from Grantham Town under-13s' match at St Neots.

After last week's draw against St Neots, Grantham travelled to King's Lynn to face their Elite side, and the Gingerbreads wasted no time in asserting themselves.

Layton Smart strode forward within the first couple of minutes to drive a ferocious shot off the left hand post. But only moments later, the visitors did break the deadlock. Aston Taylor picked the ball up in the final third to play in Henry Thomas to drill the ball into the corner of the net.

Grantham had chances to double their lead but found it difficult to find a way past the home keeper. Firstly, both Thomas and Cohen Lawson had one-on-one efforts that were saved. Max Davies had a close range effort parried away and Thomas again had another opportunity when through on goal, but his shot went the wrong side of the post.

King's Lynn had a chance to equalise when the left winger was played in from an angle, but his low drive was smothered well by Grantham keeper Harrison Bexon.

Town finally added their second on 23 minutes. Carl Herrera picked the ball up 30 yards from goal and charged forward past the last defender to slot home for 2-0.

Herrera nearly scored again moments later but his powerful effort was well saved. But Grantham did make it 3-0 when Ned Dangerfield lofted a shot over the keeper from 25 yards.

Great work from Davies on the right saw him square the ball back to Taylor for Town's fourth, and shortly before half time Davies found the net himself, firing home after latching on to a long pass from Smart.

Into the second half, and it continued with Town dominating. A King's Lynn own goal made it 6-0 to Grantham, and it was 7-0 when Liam Slater found Thomas with a quickly taken free kick, and Thomas hit a rising shot in off the bar.

Herrera prodded home an eighth from a corner and Smart added a ninth with a low drive into the bottom corner.

The scoreline went into double figures when Herrera crossed the ball in for Charlie Loureiro-Brooks to score, and it was 11-0 when Smart smashed home a loose ball from a corner.

There was still 10 minutes left on the clock when George Allen was played in to hit a powerful shot into the roof of the net, and Grantham's scoring was wrapped up by Herrera as he completed his hat trick.

There was still time for King's Lynn to grab a consolation goal as the visitors made changes, but it was a comfortable and convincing win for Grantham.