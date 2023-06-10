Since the end of the Junior Premier League season, Grantham Town U14 coaches Marcin Nowak and Mark Bexon have been working hard to improve the squad, as they ready the team for the new U15 campaign starting in September.

From the last league game in mid-April, three new signings have been added to the ranks.

A further six players are currently being assessed at the age group, as the club’s youth set-up as a whole looks to recruit through their trial program.

Grantham Town under-14s, soon to be under-15s.

A summer schedule of friendlies and tournaments lie in wait for the new U15s, with the games a good opportunity to work on tactical details and to take a thorough look at the trial players.

Already, friendly matches have included a 10-0 win away at a young Lincoln United JPL team, a 4-1 win at home to Selston and a 3-3 draw with Clifton All Whites.

The best performance, however, came in a 4-4 draw away at Notts County Academy, where the Gingerbreads were the better team and were very unlucky not to come away with the victory.

Preparations are now underway for the ACES National Tournament on June 17, which sees some of the best teams around the country come together for a one day event held in Nottingham. The team go there hoping to give a good account of themselves, in what will prove to be a very competitive competition.

The club’s youth teams also held their annual awards presentation in April, with some very well deserved winners of the U14 individual awards: Campbell Searle won the Coaches’ Player of the Season, Aston Taylor and Harri Bexon jointly won the Players’ Player of the Season, and Lennon Stones won the Most Improved Player of the Season.