It was the day to bring out one's best golf – a brand new club major at Sudbrook Moor.

The Queen Elizabeth II Trophy, incorporated into the October Saturday qualifier, was the double challenge for the main club’s mixed field.

And it was 16-year-old, Lilliya Greene who excelled with her scorecard of 43 stableford points.

A personal best execution from Lilliya points to her developing game, ignited with increasing focus and energy.

Lilliya is learning that valuable lesson that success is a process and there are so many challenges to building the game of golf, and this round of golf exceeded her previous performances.

David Lee brought home the best gents’ scorecard of 41 points, in the last playing group of the day, nudging leader in the clubhouse for three hours Paul McCarthy into overall third spot with 40 points.

However, Paul will be delighted with third as it solidifies his place at the top of the Sword of Achievement Order of Merit, with one event remaining, just ahead of Andy Newman and Christian Agapito.

Results: October Stableford and Queen Elizabeth II – 1 Lilliya Greene 43pt, 2 David Lee 41; category prizes – Paul McCarthy 40, Andy Newman and Pedro Morais 38, Dean Marsden 37, Martin Corby 36; category 3+ winners – Kevin Turner 37, Scott Boryszczuk 34; twos sweep – Nigel Corby, Martin Corby and Dave Harrold (hole 6), Mick Lincoln and Paul McCarthy (hole 12), Dave Sharples (hole 15).