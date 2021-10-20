Grantham Tennis Club and Gym is excited to announce its new, completely free, Feeling Good Again beginner tennis session that starts at 1pm on Friday, November 12.

The NHS and Lincolnshire County Council support the session that will mostly take place on the indoor courts. It guarantees good company, fun, healthy exercise and a much-needed boost to wel-being and mental health that the pandemic has negatively impacted.

The club would love anybody to give this opportunity a try who feels joining the session would improve their sense of well-being and mental health, if their GP or social prescriber recommends it to them or if family members or close friends suggest it would be a good idea.

Friday Feeling Good group members with coaches James Ford (front, centre) and Stuart Calow (front, right). (52430742)

Exercising with other people in a relaxed, cheerful and supportive social setting, learning or improving a skill and feeling fitter enhance mental health, ensuring everyone, whatever their age and circumstances, engages in a more active lifestyle both in terms of physical exercise and socially, is now a top priority for the NHS and for central and local government.

A typical Feeling Good Again session includes catching up with everyone's news before the 1pm start and a five-minute warm-up consisting of a series of individual or paired racket skills. The coaches are then patient with their clear demonstrations of the basic tennis skill practices, such as hitting a forehand and backhand. Club volunteers also give their help with the main session exercises.

A 20-minute social break happens after the first hour, with fresh fruit and water each week. In the second half of the session, there will be a series of mini-games and matches.

Everything is done safely, at the player's own pace and starting level of fitness and skill with lots of joining in, togetherness, humour and laughs.

Feeling Good group member Fiona said: "After an injury, it was great coming to a non-threatening, encouraging environment. I was new to the area and joined such a friendly group of coaches and people."

Another, Maureen, said that the Feeling Good group is "a great relaxing and fun space to take time out for me with the added benefits of physical, mental and social well-being. Fantastic staff and volunteers."

Try a taster session on Friday, November 12 or November 19, from 1pm to 3pm, without any commitment at all. Wear trainers and comfortable sports gear. The club will provide a very warm welcome, the fun, the activities, tennis rackets, excellent company, refreshments, and a real boost to well-being and mental health.

If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club and Gym is a thriving, friendly club with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham. It has excellent facilities, including four indoor courts, a gym, a cafe and bar, Exhale Therapy treatment rooms, and even an art gallery. For more information about any of the above, pop into reception or call 01476 591391.