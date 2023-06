It was four out of four wins for Belvoir Vale Tennis Club Leics County Summer Doubles teams last week.

The men’s first team played Oakham in Division 2B, winning 9-2.

The ladies’ first team, in Division 2B, took on Loughborough 2nd and won 7-4.

Belvoir Vale men's first team

The newly formed men’s second string team in Division 6B played Sutton Bonington, winning 7-4.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ seconds won 7-4 against Victoria in Division 4A.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club is based in Hose, Leicestershire, and always welcomes new members.

To find out more email bvtcmembership@gmail.com or visit the club’s website: www.https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/BelvoirValeTennisClub