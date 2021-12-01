Grantham Tennis Club and Gym's reunited under-12 girls pairing of Hannah Dobney and Lucy Watson won away at Stamford Tennis Club last weekend.

The cloudy and rainy conditions did not deter the girls, who played well in the singles.

Lucy came out on top against her opponent Lydia; being very consistent helped her gain the advantage in some very close games, eventually winning 4-1, 4-2.

Grantham Tennis Club's Lucy Watson (left) and Hannah Dobney. (53223522)

Hannah played Katy in a match that saw some excellent tennis with long, hard-fought points. Hannah used higher deep balls to push her opponent back and take the advantage and won 4-0, 4-2.

The doubles continued after a short rain break that included sampling the host's cookie selection.

Having played together a lot, Hannah and Lucy showed great teamwork, consistent serving and some excellent volleying to finish a good match 4-1, 4-0 and take the overall win.

The players did excellently, and a big thank you goes to Stamford for the friendly welcome.

+ Grantham Tennis Club and Gym's learning disability players finished the season in style at the LD National Finals held in Sunderland earlier this month.

Aidan Bennett won silver in the Division One green ball event and partnered with Ashley Hawkins to win gold in the doubles.

Pictured from left are Ashley Hawkins, Alex Hopkinson, Shannon Bennett and Aidan Bennett. (53223831)

Shannon Bennett won silver in the orange ball singles and silver in the doubles.

Well done to Alex Hopkinson who played in his first green ball matches after moving up from orange ball.

Aidan and Ashley will move up to the yellow ball division next year, so the winter training starts now!