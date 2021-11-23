Grantham Tennis Club and Gym's under-14 girls enjoyed a comfortable home victory against St James, Grimsby, recently.

Representing the club were Lucy Watson and Olivia Grant who was playing in her first fixture.

In the first match, played in windy conditions, Olivia started nervously but then became used to the weather and improved her consistency which turned into games.

Grantham Tennis Club's Lucy Watson (left) and Olivia Grant. (53070626)

Playing against a good player, Olivia won 4-1 4-2.

Lucy was playing an inexperienced player and used good skills to overcome the conditions. Her opponent kept trying all match, but Lucy was just too strong.

Having already won both singles matches, the pair carried their momentum into the doubles and took a convincing win.