Belvoir Vale Tennis Club's ladies' second team battled through the winter's gales and rain to finish top of Leicestershire Ladies' Winter Doubles Division 5B.

The champions status also earned them promotion to Division 4 next winter season.

Captained by Penni Wray the team was represented by 11 members of the club.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies Wendy Bland, Rachael Holliday, Anita Bartys and Helen Towns (61919606)

The team comprised of Wendy Bland, Rachael Holliday, Anita Bartys, Helen Towns, Rachael Holliday, Rachel Lovegrove, Penni Wray, Debbie Clarke, Fran Hansford, Emma Atkins and Drusilla Redman.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies Rachael Holliday, Rachel Lovegrove, Penni Wray and Debbie Clarke (61919603)

The team also gained promotion in the Leicestershire Summer Doubles League.

To find out more about BVTC, visit tinyurl.com/BelvoirValeTC or Facebook page @BelvoirValeTC