Belvoir Vale Tennis Club men’s first team continued their winning streak with a nine sets to zero win in their match against Oadby Granville thirds.

The scores were as follows: Steve Wallace and Jamie Wallace 8-2 8-18-0, Nigel Daniels and Mark Blackburn 8-2 8-2 8-0, Olly Thomas and Ben Cullen 8-2 8-0 8-0.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club men's first team are enjoying a good run. (57544476)

To find out more about BVTC, visit their website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/BelvoirValeTennisClub.

Alternatively find the club's Facebook page.