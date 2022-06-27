Belvoir Vale Tennis Club men extend winning run
Published: 15:35, 27 June 2022
| Updated: 16:20, 27 June 2022
Belvoir Vale Tennis Club men’s first team continued their winning streak with a nine sets to zero win in their match against Oadby Granville thirds.
The scores were as follows: Steve Wallace and Jamie Wallace 8-2 8-18-0, Nigel Daniels and Mark Blackburn 8-2 8-2 8-0, Olly Thomas and Ben Cullen 8-2 8-0 8-0.
To find out more about BVTC, visit their website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/BelvoirValeTennisClub.
Alternatively find the club's Facebook page.