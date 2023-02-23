Belvoir Vale Tennis Club won seven awards at the Tennis Leicestershire Annual Awards Evening which took place at the Tigers' stadium in Leicester last Monday, with special guest Greg Rusedski in attendance.

The awards included awards from 2021 and 2022/23. BVTC Ladies' first and second teams were champions in three divisions (summer and winter) and runners-up in two.

As a result, the women's first team have won promotion into Division One for next season and the second string into Division Four.

Pictured from left are Julia Young, Jo Goodberry, Greg Rusedski and Penni Wray. (62545580)

The men's team won the 2021 summer division and were promoted into Division Four, where they were runners-up and so will now be promoted to Division Three next season.

For a small club, all this success has been a great achievement.

l BVTC are always looking for new members so, if you fancy playing tennis, the club are hosting a drop-in open day Saturday, March 25, 9.30am-2.30pm, with all equipment provided.

BVTC is based in Hose, Leicestershire. For more information about membership to BVTC, visit their website tinyurl.com/BelvoirValeTC or Facebook page @BelvoirValeTC

New members of all ages and tennis ability are always welcome.