Grantham Tennis Club junior finishes fourth
Grantham Tennis Club and Gym member Thomas McCormack competed at the recent under-10 Grade Five tournament at Easton Tennis Centre in Norfolk.
He thoroughly enjoyed playing at a different tennis venue, meeting new players and playing some great tennis.
Thomas was delighted to finish fourth out of the eight players.
