Grantham Tennis Club and Gym member Thomas McCormack competed at the recent under-10 Grade Five tournament at Easton Tennis Centre in Norfolk.

He thoroughly enjoyed playing at a different tennis venue, meeting new players and playing some great tennis.

Thomas was delighted to finish fourth out of the eight players.

Grantham Tennis Club and Gym junior member Thomas McCormack (61258605)

+ If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club and Gym is a thriving, friendly club with a strong sense of community.

The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham. It has excellent facilities, including four indoor courts, a gym, a café, a bar, an art gallery, and a beauty therapist.

For more information about any of the above, pop into the club's reception or call 01476 591391.