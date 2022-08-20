Grantham Tennis Club and Gym 10U Performance Programme players Xavi Mistry and Thomas McCormack have enjoyed competing and meeting new players from across the country this summer.

Xavi Mistry played at the Grade 3 9U Head West Bridgford Summer Open and the Grade 3 9U at Leamington Spa.

He placed third at West Bridgford, losing a tough semi-final 7-5, 5-7, 5-7, but went on to win the third and fourth place play-off 7-4, 10-8.

Xavi Mistry (58702413)

At Leamington Spa, Xavi was runner-up in a closely fought final, losing 5-7, 6-8. All the boys played excellently in some very windy playing conditions with the orange balls.

Xavi enjoyed the experience for the different types of matches he was able to play and getting to know some fantastic players on and off the court.

Thomas played in the Grade 4 U9 tournament at Boston. He finished third, and then won four out of five matches at the Grade 4 U9 tournament at Northampton County Lawn Tennis Club.

Thomas McCormack (58702409)

While on holiday, Thomas won the Grade 4 U9 tournament at Norwich

A few days later, he had a fabulous afternoon of tennis at the 128th Framlingham Tennis Tournament in Suffolk, where he played in the Grade 3 U9 boys' tournament.

Thomas played some great tennis on a sweltering afternoon, up against some fantastic players from Cambridge, Suffolk and Essex.

He played excellently at the 71st Frinton-on-Sea Tennis Tournament in Essex. He was delighted to finish as runner-up in the U9 Grade 3 event.

Thomas said: "I've really enjoyed playing tennis with new players and visiting different tennis clubs.”