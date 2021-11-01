Grantham Tennis Club and Gym's Wear it Pink fundraising day promises to be bigger and better this year with a Tennis Coach versus Juniors Challenge, inspired by Ultimate Tennis Showdown.

It is held somewhat later than usual this year, on Saturday, November 6.

As in previous years, the plan includes lots of cake and a raffle, so if anyone out there would like to contribute, get baking – the club can freeze for you ahead of the date if necessary.

Pink will be the colour of choice at Grantham Tennis Club on Saturday. (52773494)

From 4pm to 6pm, a team of GTC's coaches will take on some of the club's best juniors in a doubles challenge on the indoor courts, with spectators able to watch from the courtside and the gallery.

The challenge will comprise a series of 15-minute quick-fire matches on each court using tie-break scoring and borrowing elements of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown format. Pairings will change every match, courtside coaching from the team manager will be allowed, and each team will play a series of challenge or steal cards to create more excitement and sometimes jeopardy for the opponents.

Filming, commentary and interviews with players and spectators will occur throughout the event. The club will live stream it on their Facebook page for a larger audience. It should prove enlightening for people to see the level of talent within the GTC junior performance squad and see members of the coaching team playing competitively.

Event organiser Sue Stannard said:"This is our seventh Wear it Pink year at GTC, and we try to do something different every time. I'm really excited about this event, and of course, looking forward to eating cake!"

Previous years have seen the club, its members and the public raise up to £800 for Breast Cancer Now. Every penny helps the charity's efforts to make life-saving breast cancer research and life-changing care happen.

If you would like any further information, have raffle prizes or cakes to donate, want to buy raffle tickets, or would like to help in any other way, get in touch with reception on 01476 591391 or pop into the club.

+ Grantham Tennis Club and Gym is a thriving, friendly club with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham. It has excellent facilities, including four indoor courts, a gym, a cafe and bar, Exhale Therapy treatment rooms, and even an art gallery.