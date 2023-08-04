This week, Grantham Tennis Club received a charitable donation of £1,400 from a local family that raised funds in memory of their son Finlay.

Finlay was a cheeky 16-year-old boy with an infectious smile that would light up the room.

He was born with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. DMD is a serious condition that causes progressive muscle weakness.

Regardless of his condition, Finlay never let his problems affect his happiness. His family later found out he had scoliosis and that he needed a surgery to improve his quality of life.

Following the doctors’ orders, they went through with the surgery. Finlay went in for a successful surgery on his spine in March. Unfortunately, due to complications that arose after the surgery, Finlay unexpectedly passed away a week later.

Finlay’s family wanted to do something to honour their son’s name after he passed so they organised a 24-hour tennisathon.

Friends, family and members of the community gathered together at Grantham Tennis Club for an event to raise funds for the charities that supported Finlay during his 16 years of life.

Tracey Topham, Finlay’s mother, worked tirelessly to organise a raffle, tombola, and bake sale.

Tennis courts were played on for a full 24 hours with all funds donated to the good cause.

After dividing the funds between the charities that supported Fin, Grantham Tennis Club received a cheque for £1,400.

In the photograph, along with Finlay’s family, is Paul Singleton who heads up the club’s disabilty coaching programme, plus members of the tennis club who took part in the tennisathon

Finlay and his bright smile will never be forgotten.

