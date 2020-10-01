Two Grantham Tennis Club members are raising money for Cancer Research in aid of their beloved coach.

Abbie Breakwell and Libby Duncan completed a 5k challenge by running 72 laps of the indoor tennis pitch just 15 minutes after their first day of a Level 2 Coaching course.

They did so as part of the Race for Life initiative to raise money for Cancer Research UK for their coach, Richard Edgeley, who was diagnosed with the disease back in 2018.

From left: Abbie Breakwell and Libby Duncan (42487941)

Since then, Richard has continue to go above and beyond in his role as Disability Tennis Coordinator for the LTA’s Open Court programme in Lincolnshire.

So far, the pair have raised over £800 for Cancer Research UK in aid of Richard, who “has the ability to light up a room.”

Abbie is currently ranked No.8 in the junior wheelchair tennis world rankings, while Libby helps to coach learning disability sessions at Grantham Tennis Club as well as playing herself.

Abbie and Libby’s Race For Life fundraising page said: “Richard Edgley is an amazing, kind hearted, selfless, special man, who has the ability to light up a room when he enters and make everyone he talks feel important.

“He has been a driving force behind the growth and success of disability tennis for so many years.

“Richard has had such a positive impact on hundreds of people’s lives, he really has changed and saved so many lives over the years through all the work and dedication he has put in to disability tennis.

“Richard believes that tennis truly is a sport for everyone, and barriers are not an excuse to exclude. In 2019 Richard’s tireless work and dedication to disability tennis was recognised by the Lincolnshire LTA, where he received the Lifetime achievement award.

“Sadly Richard was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years a go, but even through all of this, he continues to work for the Lincolnshire LTA on the disability tennis programs. Continuing to demonstrate what a wonderful person he truly is.

“We want to do the Race for life in his honor, to show Richard how grateful we are for all he has done for us and for so many others, and to show him how much we appreciate his tireless work, and for him to see how much we all care about him, while he continues to fight.

“We would be most grateful if you would sponsor us.”

To donate, visit: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/edgleyss-very-2020-race-for-life

