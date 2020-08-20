Witham Wheelers' latest 10 mile time trial took place in warm, dry conditions as a nearby heavy thunderstorm luckily drifted by to the south, with a south-westerly breeze slowing riders compared to the previous week.

However, there were still a couple of personal bests with schoolgirl Amy Kolbert making a guest appearance to take a whopping 2min 32sec off last season's best, while Julie Clark also managed a four second improvement.

Karl Baillie was again fastest rider on the evening with a relatively modest, by his standards, 22:20, with John Orridge up to second in 24:38 ahead of Henry Gould 24:43. Louse George was fastest lady in 27:59.

Michael Smalley has continued his dominance of the veteran rankings, finishing a good 3.2 minutes ahead of the predicted time for his age. Simon Cocker (+2.23) was second and John Orridge (+2.03) third.

Results: 1 Karl Baillie 22:20, 2 John Orridge 24:38, 3 Henry Gould 24:43, 4 Simon Cocker 25:12, 5 Matthew Kingston-Lee 25:30, 6 Glynn Attwell 25:34, 7 Michael Smalley 26:39, 8 Martin Hedley 27:35, 9 Louise George 27:59, 10 Julie Clark 28:14, 11 Barry Gell 28:35, 12 Amy Kolbert 29:07, 13 Richard Manton 29:32, 14 Jack Simpson 30:29, 15 Dave Herd 30:54, 16 Isobel Hobday 34:34.

