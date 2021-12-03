Grantham Town's game at Scarborough Athletic on Saturday was one of many Northern Premier League matches called off due to the wintry conditions, especially up north.

New manager Dennis Greene's Gingerbreads now turn their attention to the trip to Derbyshire side Mickleover tomorrow.

Mickleover's game was one of only two that did go ahead on Saturday but they might have wished it had not, with the Sports being defeated at FC United of Manchester.

Ryan Grant (53395298)

With goalkeeper Callum Hawkins having returned to Burton Albion, Mickleover have Leicester City’s under-19s stopper Arlo Doherty on loan.

Eighteen-year-old Doherty has been at Leicester for two years, having previously been at Manchester City and Norwich City, and is also capped at under-19 level by the Republic of Ireland; however, he was unable to prevent FC United scoring twice on Saturday, with his team-mates unable to reply.

Mickleover's previous four games have seen them draw 2-2 at home to Warrington Town, win 2-0 at home to Atherton Collieries, lose 3-1 at Radcliffe, and lose 1-0 at home to the Gingerbreads in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy, with Jacob Wright scoring the single first half goal.

Grantham's other previous meeting with Mickleover this season saw the two sides draw 1-1 at The Meres in September, with Michael Williams scoring for the Gingerbreads on that occasion.

In the meantime, the Gingerbreads have this week added three players to their line-up ahead of the Mickleover game.

Town's defence will be bolstered by Ryan Grant who is on youth loan from Blackpool FC. He was previously on loan at Widnes.

Eighteen-year-old Grant was scheduled to make his debut for Grantham on Saturday, but the weather intervened.

He began his career with West Bromwich Albion academy and rose up through the ranks.

Despite breaking into the Baggies' under-18s, he left the club during the summer, with Blackpool signing him on a free transfer in August.

Grant has a one-year deal with The Seasiders but the club have the option to extend the contract.

The Gingerbreads also welcomed Mathieu Racine to the club, signed from Southern League Division One Central side FC Romania.

Racine played for Aiglon du Lamentin-Martinique FC before moving on to US Rungis in France. He came back to England in 2019, playing for Haringey Borough.

Jeremie Bellune (53395333)

The third signing was Jeremie Bellune from French side Stade Bordelais.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder also played for the Martinique international under-20s.

+ Grantham Town's next home game is next Saturday (December 11) when they welcome Atherton Collieries to The Meres.