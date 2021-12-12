Grantham Athletic Club's cross country event this year had to change location again and thanks go to local farmer Dave Madge who saved the day.

Last minute preparations were made to measure out the course at the farm at Stroxton, with a bull looking on and volunteers warily keeping an eye on its movements.

On race day the weather was perfect. The course consisted of undulating mud and plenty of water, making it ideal conditions.

Approximately 14 clubs from across Lincolnshire took part in the different age categories.

New to racing, the under-11s performed well over a 2,400m distance.

Of the GAC runners, Theo Bacon shone as he took the lead and finished in first place in the under-11 boys, followed by Max Kolbert in fifth.

GAC results: U11 Boys – 1 Theo Bacon 9.37min, 5 Max Kolbert 12.59 – distance 2,400m; U13 Boys – 4 Ellis Baker 23.47, U13 Girls – 3 Evie Cummings 21.36, 4 Isla Kolbert 22.01, 5 Hattie Jackson 22.21 – distance 3,700m; U15 Boys – 1 Joseph Monk 19.25, 2 Alex Holt 24.57, U15 Girls – 2 Jessica Frick 24.05, 3 Lara Hindmarsh 25.22, 4 Amy Kolbert 26.15 – distance 4,700m; U17 Boys – 2 William Hindmarsh 31.50, U17 Girls – 2 Sophie Timms 38.03 – distance 7,200m; U20 Men, Sen and Vet Men – 4 George Hatton 37.48, 29 Mark Tucker 50.01 – distance 10,400m.

Thanks go to all officials and marshals for helping to make a great event.