After a gap of two years, the Belvoir Half Marathon and 7km Road Race will be run on Sunday, April 10.

Postal and on-line entries close this Friday (March 25), but runners can also register at Hose Village Hall on race day after 8am – so long as the race limit of 700 runners is not exceeded.

The route follows minor roads across the attractive Vale of Belvoir and, because the route is quite flat, many personal best times are recorded.

The race attracts entries from all over the UK but the Leicester, Lincoln, Nottingham, Northampton, Coventry and Derby areas provide many runners. There is a large proportion of female runners and veterans.

The races start and finish at Hose Village Hall. The Half Marathon begins at 10am and the 7km Road Race at 10.15am.

UK Athletics have issued a licence and the race is run according to their rules. The course has been measured by Midland Counties Athletics Association, and issued with a certificate of course accuracy.

Both the Half Marathon and the 7km Road Race will be timed using the “chip-to-chip” system provided by Sport Systems Ltd. This ensures that your time starts as you cross the start line, so don’t worry about congestion over the line.

The 7km Race starts after – and finishes before – the Half Marathon, so the runners can enjoy the excitement of the main race.

All finishers will receive a medal as well as other goodies and there are prizes for many categories, including teams, which will be presented at around 12 noon.

Car parking is free on the playing field at the hall. Followers have good opportunities for viewing and photography along the course. Refreshments and snacks for visitors and runners will be available from 8.30am, provided by Hose School Parents and Friends Association.

Organised by Hose Village Hall under UK Athletics rules, the purpose is to raise funds to improve the social and sporting facilities that are offered in the village.

For more information contact Ian Smith (Belvoir Half Marathon race organiser), Glenn House, 15 The Green, Hose, Leics LE14 4JP, call 01949 860707 or email ianfshose@gmail.com Also visit www.hosevillage.org.uk/bhm.htm