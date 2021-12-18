Angling sport can be tough at this time of the year, especially as the evenings draw in so quickly.

Cold, frosty nights tend to make the fish lethargic and less inclined to feed, but there is one short period when they become far more active, as the sun dips down on the horizon and the light fades.

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster has noticed while water clarity is much clearer due to the cold, that vital last hour can make all the difference.

Dave Coster fishing the last hour of daylight on the Match Lake at Woodland Waters. (53685424)

This particularly applies to the big roach the Specimen and Match Lakes at Woodland Waters, Ancaster, have become renowned for during the winter months.

Staying local to Grantham maximises the short days and Dave has still been enjoying great silver fish sport, rotating around the various lakes on offer at 'Woody's'.

Dave said: "Last week, with carp less active, several of the weather hardened locals were catching well on the far side of the main lake using groundbait feeder tactics. They were catching a good stamp of skimmer bream, a species that has been showing well over the past few months.

"But once the sun dropped down behind the treeline, it was noticeable how the big roach switched on. Apart from a nice bag of skimmers, one regular season ticket holder had several cracking roach nudging the pound mark."

The small carp lake has been producing good roach fishing too, not monsters, but double figure catches comprising lots of 4oz to 8oz fish, mainly on the pole.

Dave has fished the Match Lake a few times recently, both with waggler and slider float tactics, finding lots of skimmers there too.

Dave said: "Once again, as the evening draws in, the bigger roach have turned up.

"Best bait for these have been small segments of worm, or single caster, with a late flurry of fish to over the pound mark possible until you can’t see your float anymore."

+ You can see more of Dave Coster’s fishing exploits on fishingmagic.com