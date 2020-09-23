This is why Grantham Town are yet to wear their new kit voted for by fans

Back in May, Grantham Town had a vote to decide on their 2020/21 kit. However, with the new season underway, the winning shirt is still yet to be worn by the Gingerbreads.

Supporters who attended last night's FA Cup penalty shoot-out win will have noticed that the shirt worn was not the winning option.

Despite being ordered in time for the start of the season, the new kit is not and will not be with the club until the end of October.

Brad Abott on the ball for Town (42383813)

Puma have supplied the club with the kit worn last night [pictured] to use with the clubs new main sponsor CK Beckett on, it will then be kit as a spare kit when the correct one is available.