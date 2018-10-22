GTFC (4946381)

Grantham Town have moved quickly to appoint a new manager.

The club today announced that Richard Thomas has been appointed as the club's new manager with immediate effect, following the departure of Ian Culverhouse last week.

Richard, who lives in Nottingham, brings a wealth of experience with him at all levels, and was most recently assistant manager to Kevin Nolan at Notts County.

Thomas will take charge of the side for tomorrow's Evo-Stik fixture at Matlock Town, with his first home match on Saturday when the Gingerbreads welcome Halesowen Town to The Meres for the FA Trophy 1st Qualifying Round tie.

Former Gingerbreads stalwart player and coach Dennis Rhule has been promoted to the position of assistant manager.

Rhule is a familiar face to all, having served under numerous managers over the years, including being an integral part of last season's run to the play-off final andbeing part of the managerial team that won the Evo-Stik Premier Division One South title and promotion in 2012.