Three members have gained recent success from Grantham Tae Kwon-Do Club as they all attained promotion to first degree black belt.

Sisters Methmi (17) and Menuli (14) Punchihewa, and Okitha Jayakody (12), who train at the King’s School, Brook Street, travelled to the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain grading at Daventry for the exam which was conducted by five grandmaster ninth degree black belts from the TAGB council.

During the grading exam all three had to display a high physical standard of self-defence techniques, power, accuracy and control before the trio were presented with many questions on their knowledge, philosophy and teachings of Tae Kwon-Do.

Pictured from left are club instructor Leigh Bridge, Menuli Punchihewa, Okitha Jayakody, Methmi Punchihewa and chief club instructor Jill Pearce.

The newly promoted first degrees will now be looking forward to entering the up and coming Lincolnshire County Championships to be held at Grantham’s Meres leisure centre next month.

At the recent local coloured belt grading promotion held in Grantham promotions were successful for:

2nd Kup Red Belt – Alan Richardson, Oliwia Stefaniak, Ethan Wiseman; 3rd Kup Blue Belt – Holly Chambers, Alfie Key, Julia Gacka, Diane Newton, Jonathan Newton; 4th Kup Blue Belt – Cyprian Gacka, Mohamed Hawana, Jack Holder; 6th Kup Green Belt – Harry Marshall, George Rajesh, Ruby Clark, Surya Vengateri; 7th Kup Yellow Belt – Oliver Hallam, Yazmin Ledger; 8th Kup Yellow Belt – Chenuth Perera, Senuth Perera, Natalia Gacka, Ali Osama Hawana, Jasper Streat; 9th Kup White Belt – Shlok Mucherla, Heidi Evans, Isabella Pates, Darci Wood, Noah Wood, Melanie Randall-Evans.

The club offer training on Wednesdays and Fridays in the town and new members are always welcome.

With no upper age limit, classes are suitable for men, women and children over six years old, and families are welcome to all train together.

Anyone interested can contact chief club instructor Jill Pearce on 07496 012048 for further details.