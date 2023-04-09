Northern Premier League East

Grantham Town 2

Tadcaster Albion 0

It's congratulations all round after Grantham Town take the lead through Mason Lee (left). Photo: Toby Roberts (63452856)

Grantham Town continued their fight to escape relegation with a much needed win over already relegated Tadcaster Albion at The Meres on Saturday.

The goals both came in the first half which was completely dominated by the Gingerbreads. The second half was a more balanced, battling affair, although the visitors hardly had a shot on goal throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Grantham's first chance came in the fifth minute following a foul on Lee Shaw on the edge of the box. Damien McCrory's free kick found Greg Smith at the far post but his header hit the post before Albion goalkeeper Zane Love gathered the loose ball.

Grantham Town striker Greg Smith (left) sends a header off the Tadcaster post in the first half. Photo: Toby Roberts (63452847)

Town's next opportunity came on 10 minutes when Ashton Hall headed McCrory's corner kick goalwards, but a defender cleared his effort off the goal line.

Four minutes later and the Gingerbreads were in front. A quick break ended with Smith squaring the ball to Mason Lee who side-footed his shot into the back of the net.

Smith then had two shots repelled by the Tadcaster defence in the 19th and 21st minutes. Nathan Tyson had his first shot of the game in the 27th minute from 20 yards, but Love managed to smother the bobbling ball at the far post.

A rare Albion attempt on goal in the 31st minute saw Noah Wadsworth shoot wide of the far post, whilst the linesman's flag for offside would have negated a goal anyway, had it been on target.

Hall headed over for Grantham a minute later and two minutes after that he had another header cleared by the Tadcaster defence.

Town secured a stronger grip on the game with a second goal in the 41st minute. The Gingerbreads broke down the right flank and Shaw squared a cut-back to Tyson who had an easy tap-in.

Grantham's final opportunity of the first half came with a minute remaining but Love was equal to Tyson's shot from the edge of the box and caught safely.

The visitors exerted some pressure early in the second half, resulting in Omar Sangyan getting a header in that landed on the roof of the Town net in the 49th minute.

At the other end, Love dealt with a couple more of McCrory's free kicks in the 52nd and 58th minutes, while Town keeper Dan Haystead was brought into action in the 63rd minute to smother Nathan Dyer's ball into the six-yard box.

McCrory went close to extending Grantham's lead two minutes later but drove his 25-yard effort just wide of the near post.

Chances were few and far between for both sides for the remainder of the 90 minutes, peppered with each side's implementation of its full complement of substitutes.

The Gingerbreads' final opportunity to add a third goal was lost when Shaw decided to try and lob the keeper when one-on-one with Love, with his attempt going way over the target in the 88th minute.

Grantham Town: Haystead, Tootle, Stacey, McCrory (Munns 72), Wright (c), Hall, Shaw, Waldram, Smith (Cocks 82), Lee, Tyson (Hayes 78). Subs not used: Durrell, Jemson. Att: 317.