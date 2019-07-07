For the fourth round of the Thundersport UK CB 500cc championship, Grantham's Dave King took his RP Motorsport-sponsored Honda CB 500 to race at Mallory Park.

Still in second place after previous rounds, Dave made a good start to the weekend by qualifying in second place at the Leicestershire circuit on Saturday.

Saturday's race one saw Dave take second place but on race two he had to back off at Devil's Elbow because of oil on the track from a previous race, and so missed out on another second place and took the flag in third spot.

Dave King at Mallory Park. Photo: Sid Diggins (13243220)

On Sunday, the top three bikes in the championship had to be stripped by the race officials to make sure they complied with rules, which meant the team had to rebuild the Honda and Dave missed out on free practice.

Full of confidence from Saturday's results, Dave went into Edwina's on race one and high sided, crashing out to put an end to his racing for the weekend.

Dave said: "The crash was my first high side and my first visit to the medical centre at Mallory. Luckily, I was only badly bruised but the bike will have to be straightened out at RP Motorsport to be ready for my next race at Donington Park on the 27th of July."

Dave expressed thanks to Roy Ridealgh and Kenny Gill for their continued support in the pits at the weekend.

Photo: Sid Diggins