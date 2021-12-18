It has been a while since the club’s mixed Order of Merit title, The Sword of Achievement, was won by a Sudbrook Moor lady golfer.

However, in 2021 the 'girls' have dominated much of the series.

Fifteen-year-old Lilliya Greene was a front runner with top points in the season’s early stages, later taken over by Michelle Gayton in the late summer.

Yvonne Geach, winner of the Sudbrook Moor annual Sword of Achievement Order of Merit. (53702152)

Finally, Yvonne Geach elevated her results to step up to second position in October and produced another top round in November to overtake the gentleman leader, Lee Mackinder.

A steady and consistent set of results has placed Yvonne head and shoulders above the 89 members who competed in this shorter than normal season of 2021, with qualifying competitions lost through lockdown.

Of the 89 competitors, 71 members played well enough to gain Order of Merit points.

Eclipsing all the season’s leaders, huge congratulations go to a very deserving Yvonne who seized the title and the most prestigious major of all the trophies.

Runner-up Michelle Gayton was four points adrift, whilst third placed and best gent Gerry Dunphy was seven points back. Lee Mackinder slipped to a final fourth, eight points from Yvonne.