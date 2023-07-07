Grantham Town continue their pre-season campaign with their first home friendly of the campaign against a Notts County XI at The Meres tomorrow (Saturday).

Supporters should note that the match will kick off at 2pm.

Admission is £5 for adults, £3 concessions, with under-16s free with an adult or £1 if unaccompanied.

Match sponsor is UK Tyre Technicians, whilst match ball sponsor is ServiceMaster CS LNP.

The Gingerbreads’ first two pre-season friendlies were both played away, with Grantham drawing 1-1 at AFC Mansfield on Saturday and winning 2-1 at Newark Town on Wednesday.