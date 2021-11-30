Five runners from Grantham Running Club raced in the Worksop Halloween Half Marathon.

Battling the torrential rain and wading through multiple puddles straddling the course, Gav Meadows was first in for Grantham in 95 minutes and 46 seconds, improving by more than a minute on his time for the Cambridge Half two weeks earlier.

Next Peter Bonner came home in 98:57, his first half marathon since February 2020.

Pictured from left are Catherine Payne, Craig Drury and Peter Bonner. (53222855)

Catherine Payne was the first woman back for GRC in 103:31, winning her age category with an impressive age graded score of 76.7 per cent.

Craig Drury completed the course in 108:04, with an age graded score of 60.5 per cent.

Caroline Davis, who ran the course in fancy dress in a time of 112:52, came in with an age grading of 66.3 per cent. This was her fifth time running this race and her fourth in ghoulish fancy dress.

It was a well organised event and despite the weather, the atmosphere was brilliant.