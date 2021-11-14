Belton Woods lady captain Sue Raynor organised a fun Halloween competition for the ladies' section.

But unfortunately it had to be called off after a few holes due to torrential rain which flooded the greens.

The ladies congregated instead in the 19th hole – the Claret Jug – in suitable spooky costumes for cake, prizes and merriment.

Belton Woods ladies get into the Halloween spirit.

Round two of Belton Woods ladies' Weekday Winter Challenge trophy took place as a foursomes format, with 12 pairs competing.

Scores were wide ranging but the winners on the day were Pat Hawcroft and Gail Cowan with 38 points. The Saturday version of the pairs trophy in the same format was won by Becky Foster and Julie White, also on 38 points.

November’s Wednesday stableford competition was won by Ginny Dixon with 37 points. Shirley King was runner-up on 32 points.

The Saturday stableford winner was Stefanie Hey with a staggering 41 points, ahead of Julie White who was second on 34 points.