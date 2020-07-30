Grantham Town re-sign 'Wardy'
Published: 15:53, 30 July 2020
By Callum Boyle
Towering tattooed talisman Tom Ward has been re-signed by Grantham Town.
The central defender returns to The Meres after helping Kings Lynn Town secure promotion to the Vanarama National League last season and is looking forward to commencing his second spell at the club.
