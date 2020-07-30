Home   Sport   Article

Grantham Town re-sign 'Wardy'

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 15:53, 30 July 2020

By Callum Boyle

Towering tattooed talisman Tom Ward has been re-signed by Grantham Town.

The central defender returns to The Meres after helping Kings Lynn Town secure promotion to the Vanarama National League last season and is looking forward to commencing his second spell at the club.

