Grantham Town will be aiming to secure their first home league win for two months when they host Ashington at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads last tasted success on home turf at the start of September when they beat Newton Aycliffe.

Since that success, Grantham have been beaten by Spalding United in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup before drawing with Pontefract.

Action from Grantham Town's home defeat to Bridlington on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

Their last two games in the Northern Premier League East Division have resulted in home defeats against Liversedge and Bridington.

The Bridlington defeat saw Grantham concede three times in six minutes as the visitors overturned a two-goal deficit.

The reversal left Gingerbreads boss Paul Rawden both disappointed and frustrated with his side who were unable to bounce back at the weekend after their away match with Dunston was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

He said: "The game management of the whole squad hasn't been good enough this season and we can't keep making excuses that they're young lads who are still learning.

"We have to do the basics and the lack of leadership and character with people demanding more has been lacking in certain areas."

Ashington - who are a point and four places above the Gingerbreads in 12th spot in the league table - were 2-1 home winners over Pontefract at the weekend.